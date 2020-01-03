Iran: Supreme Leader Khamenei visits family of slain general Soleimani

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visited the household of slain Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani in Tehran on Friday whereby he paid his respects to the relatives of Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi).

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.”

In a statement, Khamenei had said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.

