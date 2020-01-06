-
Iran: Supreme Leader Khamenei weeps while leading prayers at Soleimani’s funeral
*RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International*
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept as he was leading prayers at the funeral for Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran on Monday.
Footage shows tens of thousands of people flooding the streets of the Iranian capital, to pay their respects.
Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other militia leaders were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday
The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a ‘defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.’ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised to retaliate.
