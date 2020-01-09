-
Iran: Tehran prepared ‘hundreds of missiles’, warns US to leave the region
Iran urged the US to “voluntarily” leave the Middle East unless they want to “leave the region with damage and embarrassment” during a press conference on Thursday in Tehran after Wednesday’s airstrikes at US bases.
“I ask different regional people and nations to make a decision in the same way that the parliament of Iraq and Iraqi people decided to expel the US from the region. Emiratis, Qataris, Bahrainis, Omanis, Jordanians, and Afghans have to make a decision, if not, the groups and the fronts of resistance will make this decision and impose it on you,” said Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh.
Discussing the recent Iranian missile attacks targeting US bases in Iraq, Hajizadeh said Iran had prepared “hundreds of missiles.”
“I think if it continued, this conflict might have taken from two days to one week,” he said.
Tensions in the region escalated after a US strike near Baghdad airport that killed Iran Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani on Friday before Iran carried out retaliatory rocket attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq.
