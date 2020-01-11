Iran: Tehran residents react as government admits Ukrainian plane was shot down

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tehran residents reacted to the statement by Iran’s armed forces on state TV that they unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane on Saturday. The army said the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it approached a sensitive military site.

“They had announced it without an initial investigation. This aroused doubts in the world and hopefully they have done necessary investigations and it was clarified that the airplane was hit by a missile. We are very sorry since the morning that we heard it. And we are all angry that people were told this lie,” said one resident.

Others said Iran should have cancelled all passenger flights after tensions flared with the US.

“Our country was in a war condition and this mistake could be done by all countries. America itself hit our Airbus and made a similar mistake. As we hit the US airbases, we were on a total standby and this is a mistake that happened. In my view, it could happen anywhere,” said another resident.

Ukraine’s President Volodymir Zelensky made a statement on Facebook saying he expects Iran to allow an open investigation into the crash, punish those responsible and pay compensation to the families of victims.

176 passengers and crew were killed after the Ukraine International Airline plane crashed near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport soon after taking off on Wednesday.

