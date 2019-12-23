Iran: Tehran will never build nuclear weapons, says head of Iran”s nuclear agency

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation, Ali Akbar Salehi, said Tehran has “never sought” to build a nuclear weapon and will not do so in the future, during a press conference in the Iranian town of Khondab on Monday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, based on Iran’s supreme leader Fatwa, has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear weapon,” Salehi said. “Building, storing weapons of mass destruction – including nuclear weapons – is Haram.”

Salehi made his remarks as a secondary circuit for the Arak heavy water reactor became operational as part of its restructuring under the JCPOA.

Iran has been reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal since the US withdrew from the accord last year. Washington has since imposed sanctions against Tehran.

