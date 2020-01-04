-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Tehranis burn US flag in candle-lit vigil for slain Gen. Soleimani
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International
Hundreds of Tehran residents gathered outside the Imam Sadegh Mosque to hold a mourning vigil for General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed during a US airstrike in Iraq on Friday.
A group of activists expressed their outrage by burning a banner depicting the US and the Israeli flag in the candles lit in the memory of slain general.
Mourners were seen playing the drums and singing songs commemorating Soleimani.
One of the attendees, Arshad, commenting on the assassination, stated “All the people around the world witness the criminal US claiming to fight against terrorism, it [US] killed a person who had been the first person in the line to fight against terrorism in the world and the first person who could defeat the ISIS.”
The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.
Video ID: 20200103-043
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-043
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly