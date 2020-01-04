Iran: Tehranis burn US flag in candle-lit vigil for slain Gen. Soleimani

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International

Hundreds of Tehran residents gathered outside the Imam Sadegh Mosque to hold a mourning vigil for General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed during a US airstrike in Iraq on Friday.

A group of activists expressed their outrage by burning a banner depicting the US and the Israeli flag in the candles lit in the memory of slain general.

Mourners were seen playing the drums and singing songs commemorating Soleimani.

One of the attendees, Arshad, commenting on the assassination, stated “All the people around the world witness the criminal US claiming to fight against terrorism, it [US] killed a person who had been the first person in the line to fight against terrorism in the world and the first person who could defeat the ISIS.”

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.

Video ID: 20200103-043

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-043

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly