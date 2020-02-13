Iran: Tehranis comment on upcoming parliamentary elections

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tehran residents commented on the upcoming February 21 parliamentary elections as campaigns kicked off on Thursday.

“I will absolutely vote the one who is able to create jobs for our youth who are unemployed and help them, such as many of those who have their bachelor or master’s degrees,” said one resident.

“I will try to make a right choice as I would not like to see this crisis happen again. A part of this crisis is related to the mistakes and the inefficiency that entered the parliament,” said another.

Iranian people will vote on February 21 to elect the lawmakers for the 290-seat parliament.

