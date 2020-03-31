-
Iran: Tehran’s Azadi Tower lit up with messages of solidarity amid coronavirus crisis
RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International
A video with messages urging solidarity and unity between cities and countries during the coronavirus crisis was projected on the walls of Tehran’s Azadi Tower on Tuesday.
Footage shows images ranging from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to names of cities around the world being projected on the Azadi (‘Freedom’) Tower.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Iran has a total of 44,605 coronavirus cases and 2,898 deaths as of Tuesday evening.
Video ID: 20200331-068
