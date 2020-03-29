Iran: Tehran”s Milad Tower goes dark marking Earth Hour

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tehran’s Milad Tower went dark this Saturday night as landmarks and homes across the world unplugged to honor Earth Hour.

Footage shows the tower turning off its lights, in a symbolic move to draw attention to the climate change.

Earth Hour is an awareness campaign started by the World Wildlife Fund.

Though many people usually come together by candlelight during the event, this year most of the action took place online, as coronavirus restrictions remain in place in most participating countries.

