-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Tehran”s Milad Tower goes dark marking Earth Hour
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Tehran’s Milad Tower went dark this Saturday night as landmarks and homes across the world unplugged to honor Earth Hour.
Footage shows the tower turning off its lights, in a symbolic move to draw attention to the climate change.
Earth Hour is an awareness campaign started by the World Wildlife Fund.
Though many people usually come together by candlelight during the event, this year most of the action took place online, as coronavirus restrictions remain in place in most participating countries.
Video ID: 20200328-061
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-061
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly