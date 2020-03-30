Iran: Tehran’s Milad Tower goes green for health workers fighting COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tehran’s Milad Tower went green on Sunday in appreciation for Iranian doctors, nurses and health workers fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Footage shows the tower with green lights and words of gratitude projected on it.

According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 2,640 people have died of coronavirus in Iran, with 38,309 confirmed cases as of Sunday evening.

