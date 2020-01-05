Iran: Tens of thousands rally to welcome Soleimani”s remains

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tens of thousands took to the streets in the Iranian city of Ahvaz on Sunday to mourn the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, as his remains arrived in the city.

Soleimani’s body was flown to Ahvaz on Sunday were tens of thousands came out to the streets to pay their respects to the Iranian General. Dressed in black, mourners were seeing chanting and waving flags and banners.

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a U.S. airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport in Iraq, triggering escalations of tensions in the region.

Soleimani’s body will be headed to the holy city of Mashhad in Iran’s northeast, before being brought to Tehran on Monday and to his hometown of Kerman on Tuesday, where he will be buried.

