Iran: Thousands of students brand themselves “Generation of Soleimani”

Thousands of students who branded themselves ‘Generation of Soleimani’ in honour of late General Qasem Soleimani gathered at the Mausoleum of Ruhollah Khomeini in central Tehran, on Wednesday.

Footage shows young people waving Iranian flags, holding portraits of Soleimani as well as banners reading “Down with USA.”

“Today I’m here to tell the US that it cannot do a damn thing. All of us are the new Generation of Soleimani. Down with the US,” said one of the students.

“The US should know that every single of us belongs to the Soleimani generation, we will do something with the US that it will have no idea about it,” stated another student.

Iranian and American relations have been particularly tense amid the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, and prompted Iranian retaliation in Iraqi bases under the command of US troops.

