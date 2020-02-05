-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Thousands of students brand themselves “Generation of Soleimani”
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**
Thousands of students who branded themselves ‘Generation of Soleimani’ in honour of late General Qasem Soleimani gathered at the Mausoleum of Ruhollah Khomeini in central Tehran, on Wednesday.
Footage shows young people waving Iranian flags, holding portraits of Soleimani as well as banners reading “Down with USA.”
“Today I’m here to tell the US that it cannot do a damn thing. All of us are the new Generation of Soleimani. Down with the US,” said one of the students.
“The US should know that every single of us belongs to the Soleimani generation, we will do something with the US that it will have no idea about it,” stated another student.
Iranian and American relations have been particularly tense amid the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, and prompted Iranian retaliation in Iraqi bases under the command of US troops.
Video ID: 20200205-023
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200205-023
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly