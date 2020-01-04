-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Thousands rally in Tehran to mourn killing of Soleimani
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International
Thousands rallied in Palestine Square in Tehran on Saturday to mourn the death of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani one day after he was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport.
Demonstrators were seen chanting anti-American slogans as well as burning Israeli flags during the ceremony while holding up posters of the late Iranian General.
The state of Iran declared three days of mourning for Soleimani’s death as his remains are expected to be transported to Tehran where a funeral procession is expected to take place on Sunday, January 5, after which his remains will be buried in his hometown of Kerman.
Video ID: 20200104-015
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200104-015
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly