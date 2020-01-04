Iran: Thousands rally in Tehran to mourn killing of Soleimani

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands rallied in Palestine Square in Tehran on Saturday to mourn the death of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani one day after he was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport.

Demonstrators were seen chanting anti-American slogans as well as burning Israeli flags during the ceremony while holding up posters of the late Iranian General.

The state of Iran declared three days of mourning for Soleimani’s death as his remains are expected to be transported to Tehran where a funeral procession is expected to take place on Sunday, January 5, after which his remains will be buried in his hometown of Kerman.

