Iran: Ukrainian passenger plane “unintentionally” shot down by armed forces – state TV

The Iranian state TV broadcast a statement by the armed forces on Saturday saying that the Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane was ‘unintentionally’ shot down on Wednesday.

The Iranian army said the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it approached a sensitive military site.

The statement blamed the US for raising tensions which led to ‘the highest level’ of readiness by its air defence systems and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

176 passengers and crew were killed in the incident.

