-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Ukrainian passenger plane “unintentionally” shot down by armed forces – state TV
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
**NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**
The Iranian state TV broadcast a statement by the armed forces on Saturday saying that the Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane was ‘unintentionally’ shot down on Wednesday.
The Iranian army said the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it approached a sensitive military site.
The statement blamed the US for raising tensions which led to ‘the highest level’ of readiness by its air defence systems and offered condolences to the victims and their families.
176 passengers and crew were killed in the incident.
Video ID: 20200111-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200111-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly