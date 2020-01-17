Iran: US flags burned as demonstrators hold pro-government rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranian government supporters held a rally in Tehran on Friday, in response to international criticism of Iranian authorities and ongoing tensions in the region.

“I want to tell the enemies of Iran, especially America and criminal Trump, that you can’t do a damn thing. We always support our supreme leader and our country,” one of the demonstrators said.

Demonstrators could be seen burning a US flag and ripping apart posters depicting US President Donald Trump.

“Experts and politicians have negotiated before him [Trump] and an international agreement has been reached [JCPOA] but this man cancelled it. How do we know if we reach an agreement with Trump again, the next president doesn’t withdraw from it. I don’t think it is the right thing to do.”

Iran has been reducing its commitments under the JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, since the US withdrew from the accord in 2018.

Following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Solemiani, the Iranian government announced it will step back from the deal leading the United Kingdom, France and Germany to invoke the Dispute Resolution Mechanism.

