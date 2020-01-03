-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: US “jubilation” for Soleimani assassination will become “mourning” – IRGC
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the US and Israeli “jubilation” for the killing of Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani would soon turn into “mourning,” while speaking to Iranian State TV in Tehran on Friday.
“This temporary jubilation of Americans and Zionists will not take long to turn into mourning,” said IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif.
Sharif also said the IRGC would enter “a new season” and that it would avenge Soleimani’s killing.
After his statement, Sharif was seen crying and being comforted by an Iranian state TV presenter.
Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, along with Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), an organization with reportedly close ties to the Quds Force.
The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “harsh revenge” against the perpetrators of Soleimani’s death.
Video ID: 20200103-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly