Iran-US tension: EU discredited, who next for mediator?

Le Figaro Correspondent Georges Malbrunot argues France can no longer play the role of mediator between the US and Iran because EU countries ‘have been discredited’ as they decided to support Washington after the assasination of Qassam Suleimani. Political sciences professor Azadeh Kian proposes that Russia can be mediator as Iranians do listen to Putin.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en