Iran-US tension: EU discredited, who next for mediator?

26 mins ago

Le Figaro Correspondent Georges Malbrunot argues France can no longer play the role of mediator between the US and Iran because EU countries ‘have been discredited’ as they decided to support Washington after the assasination of Qassam Suleimani. Political sciences professor Azadeh Kian proposes that Russia can be mediator as Iranians do listen to Putin.

