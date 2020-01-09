Share
Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe

5 hours ago

Iran says it will not give the black box recorder of a Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday to US planemaker Boeing for analysis.
All 176 people on board died in the accident.
This comes at a fraught time for US and Iran, whose military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US air attack.
The crash comes on the same day that Iran fired a series of missile attacks at two Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed, but no evidence has emerged linking the crash to recent tensions.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

