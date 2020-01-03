Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for three days of national mourning after a US attack killed a senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Khamenei warned of “harsh revenge” and said the incident would double Iran’s resolve to resist the United States.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports.

