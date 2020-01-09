Iran warns US of more attacks

Head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ aerospace unit, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh warned Wednesday’s missile attack on a base hosting US troops in Iraq is only the start of retaliation attacks that will continue across the region.

Ali Hajizadeh says Iran’s strikes were not meant to kill soldiers, but to damage the American military machine.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Tehran

