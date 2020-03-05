Iran: WHO “does not recommend” coronavirus travel restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**

Director of Emergency Operations of the WHO (World Health Organisation) Richard Brennan said the WHO has not recommended travel restrictions to Iran or to any other country in Tehran on Thursday.

“Some countries and some travel companies, such as airline companies, have decided for their own reasons to institute those restrictions,” Brennan said, as several airlines have temporarily suspended flights to and from Tehran and several cities in Northern Italy and Asia.

Brennan’s comments came as the WHO delegation met with Iranian officials to asses their management of the Coronavirus outbreak. Brennan praised the quality of care seen during a hospital and clinic visit, adding that the “the nursing staff are very hardworking very dedicated.” 32 laboratories across the country are able to test for the disease, and soon there will be 41. “That’s really impressive progress in a relatively short period of time,” he said.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mohsen Baharvand, thanked both the WHO delegation and neighbouring countries who have brought “equipment to identify the virus” to Iran, which was facing “a little lack” of equipment.

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 97,500 people worldwide have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 3,300 people have died. There are currently 3,513 cases confirmed in Iran.

Video ID: 20200305-047

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200305-047

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly