Iran will respond to any further threats: Mousavi
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says Iran is not pursuing war but it is prepared to respond to anything.
Abbas Mousavi said Iran was disappointed by US President Donald Trump’s threats to target Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.
Mousavi said Iran had not yet decided whether to accept the EU’s invitation to Brussels to discuss the escalating tensions.
