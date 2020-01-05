Iran will respond to any further threats: Mousavi

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says Iran is not pursuing war but it is prepared to respond to anything.

Abbas Mousavi said Iran was disappointed by US President Donald Trump’s threats to target Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

Mousavi said Iran had not yet decided whether to accept the EU’s invitation to Brussels to discuss the escalating tensions.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran #US