Iran: Zarif meets Indian FM Jaishankar in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran on Sunday to hold talks on regional affairs and international and bilateral relations.

Jaishankar’s visit comes days after the United States exempted India from sanctions for the Chabahar port project, jointly being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan.

The Indian FM arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday to attend the Iran-India joint economic committee and is set to travel to Oman on Monday.

