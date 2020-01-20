-
Iran: Zarif to skip Davos after organisers change agenda – FM spox.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will not be attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week after the organisers changed his agenda. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced the news in a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday.
“Despite official and in-person invitations, they [the organisers] changed his agenda, what was previously had been agreed upon, and as a result, unfortunately, the trip won’t happen,” announced Mousavi.
Zarif’s absence removes any chances of him having a showdown with US President Donald Trump at the Swiss resort.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been steadily rising in the past weeks after the US killed Iranian top general Qasem Soleimani in early January.
