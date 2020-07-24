-
New face covering rules come into force in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus recovery deal: Can the EU rebound? | To the point - 2 hours ago
-
Israel: Police clash with protesters outside Netanyahu’s residence and arrest 55 - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protest in Chicago calls for defunding of police department as Feds expected in city - 3 hours ago
-
Iranian airline passengers injured after pilot swerved to avoid US military F-15 fighter jet - 4 hours ago
-
Pompeo calls on nations to ‘induce’ change on ‘Frankenstein’ China - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Pompeo calls for “new alliance of democracies” against “Chinese century” - 4 hours ago
-
“No justice” for victims of Love Parade stampede as “Night of 1,000 Lights” marks 10th anniversary - 4 hours ago
-
Belarus: Thousands join rally in support of opposition presidential candidate - 4 hours ago
-
Trump cancels Florida leg of Republican National Convention as US Covid cases soar - 6 hours ago
Iranian airline passengers injured after pilot swerved to avoid US military F-15 fighter jet
Several passengers on an Iranian airline were injured on Thursday over Syria after the pilot changed altitude to avoid collision with a U.S. fighter jet, according to Iranian media, but the U.S. military said its F-15 was at a safe distance.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en