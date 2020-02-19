Iranian authorities deny purging reformist candidates ahead of elections

Iranian authorities have barred 90 sitting law-makers and thousands of applicants from this year’s elections. Most are moderates who have pushed for wider reforms and rapprochement with the West. A spokesman for the Guardian Council, the country’s hardline vetting body, says the vetting process is in accordance with the constitution. How voters will react to the disqualifications and what it means for the future of the Islamic Republic will become clearer beginning on Election Day, this Friday.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en