Iranian film about living under autocratic regime wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Mohammed Rasouof’s Iranian drama ‘There Is No Evil,’ a powerful rebuke to the brutal and repressive regime in Tehran, has won the Golden Bear for best film at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.…

