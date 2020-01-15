-
Iranian FM Zarif speaks at Raisina dialogue 2020 conference
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks on the second day of the Raisina dialogue 2020 conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 15.
The Raisina Dialogue is an annual multilateral conference that takes place in New Delhi, where global leaders in policy, business, media, and civil society are expected to discuss cooperation on a wide range of pertinent international policy matters.
This will be first international event attended by Zarif after the US strike that killed Iran’s top military official in Baghdad.
