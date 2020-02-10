Iranian-Israeli play explores human connections in wartime

An Israeli and an Iranian, performing side by side a play about war in Brussels. Sahand Sahebdivani, born in Iran, and Raphael Rodan, raised in Israel play versions of themselves. The piece underlining what unites rather than divides.…

