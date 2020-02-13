Iranian legislative election campaign kicks off

Thousands of Iranian candidates approved to run in parliamentary elections kicked off their campaigns Thursday ahead of next week’s vote, even after authorities barred thousands of others from running, mainly reformists and moderates.

