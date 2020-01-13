Online videos from Tehran show Iranian police and security forces firing both tear gas and live rounds to disperse demonstrators who are protesting against the Islamic Republic’s initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/13/iranian-police-fire-tear-gas-and-live-rounds-against-protesters-online-videos-show

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live