Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quit over downing of plane

Students in central Tehran chanted “death to the liars” in response to the government’s handling of the downed plane.

They also called for the resignation of those responsible.

The protests are taking place in front of Amir Kabir University, where a vigil for the victims had been held earlier.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Tehran.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

