Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei blasts US in rare Friday sermon | DW News

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said Donald Trump’s support for the Iranian people is a pretense. In a rare sermon during Friday prayers in Tehran, he accused the US president of wanting to push a “poisoned dagger” into the country’s chest. He also defended the Revolutionary Guard and called Iran’s airstrikes against the US in retaliation for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani “a day of God.”

