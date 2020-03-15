Iran’s coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day

Iran is warning that the pandemic could overwhelm health facilities there as the death toll jumped to 724.

The number of people with the virus in Iran is nearing 14,000.

The health ministry says around 15 percent of those who have died were under the age of 40.

Iran’s president says the fight against the illness is being hampered by US sanctions.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports.

