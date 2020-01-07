Iran’s FM Zarif: ‘End to US presence in the Middle East has begun’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has warned the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the United States was a grave mistake.

Speaking in Tehran on Tuesday, Zarif said the US had miscalculated by targeting the top military leader in a drone attack on Friday.

He called it an act one of “cowardice” and described Soleimani as a freedom seeker of the Middle East region.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.

