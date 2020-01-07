Share
Iran’s FM Zarif: ‘End to US presence in the Middle East has begun’

41 mins ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has warned the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the United States was a grave mistake.
Speaking in Tehran on Tuesday, Zarif said the US had miscalculated by targeting the top military leader in a drone attack on Friday.
He called it an act one of “cowardice” and described Soleimani as a freedom seeker of the Middle East region.
Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.

