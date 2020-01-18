Iran’s Khamenei defends Revolutionary Guards in Friday sermon

Iran’s Supreme leader says European countries can not be trusted in negotiations over the 2015 nuclear deal.

Ali Hosseini Khamenei made the comments during Friday prayers.

It is the first time he has led the sermon in Tehran in eight years.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.

