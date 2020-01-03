Iran’s Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and architect of its regional security apparatus, has been killed following a US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.

We are joined by our correspondents Dorsa Jabbari in Tehran, Gabriel Elizondo in Washington, DC, and Simona Foltyn in Baghdad to discuss this developing story.

