Iran’s Zarif says US denied him a visa to attend UN meeting

Members of the United Nations Security Council will debate the legality of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani’s killing on January 9.

Soleimani died in a US drone attack in Baghdad on January 3.

That incident kicked off a series of retaliatory moves between the United States and Iran, and this week, the US said it would not give Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif a visa to travel to the United Nations, where he would have presented Iran’s case on Soleimani.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from the UN in New York, where she spoke to legal scholars before the briefing.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#IranUStensions #UNSC #SoleimaniKilling