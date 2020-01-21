Iraq: 1 killed and dozen injured as clashes resume in Baghdad

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iraqi police deployed live ammunition and tear gas killing at least one protester and injuring dozen, as the new wave of protests erupted in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Footage shows wounded protesters, some suffering from tear gas while others continued launching projectiles at security forces and erecting barricades on Mohammed al-Qassim highway. The road was in parts smeared with blood.

Unrest in Iraq began in October, amid anger over corruption and economic inequality. Over 400 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured during demonstrations.

