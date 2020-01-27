Iraq: Anti-government protesters clash with police

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protests against the government ended violent clashes with police in Baghdad on Monday.

Masked protesters threw projectiles at lines of riot police working to clear the city centre of demonstration encampments.

Iraq has been in the grip of unrest over government corruption, high unemployment and external influence in Iraqi politics.

At least 500 people have been killed across the country, including 12 over the weekend as violence renewed.

