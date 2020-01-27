-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iraq: Anti-government protesters clash with police
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protests against the government ended violent clashes with police in Baghdad on Monday.
Masked protesters threw projectiles at lines of riot police working to clear the city centre of demonstration encampments.
Iraq has been in the grip of unrest over government corruption, high unemployment and external influence in Iraqi politics.
At least 500 people have been killed across the country, including 12 over the weekend as violence renewed.
Video ID: 20200127-045
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200127-045
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly