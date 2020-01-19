-
Iraq: Anti-gov”t protesters demand reforms with burning tyres in central Baghdad
Hundreds of anti-government protesters burned tyres in an attempt to block major roads and cause traffic disruptions in downtown Baghdad on Sunday, on the eve of the deadline protesters gave the government to make progress on reforms.
Footage shows black smoke billowing from burning tyres while protesters, many of whom covered their faces, waved flags while another group of protesters marched across the city centre.
Unrest in Iraq began in October, amid anger over corruption and economic inequality. Over 400 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured during protests.
