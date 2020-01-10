Iraq: Anti-govt protesters rally against US and Iranian interference in Baghdad

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Anti-government protesters rallied in Baghdad’s Tahrir square on Friday, against alleged US and Iranian interference in Iraq and the escalating conflict between the two countries over the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Protesters were seen holding banners reading “Don’t make Iraq a field of war” and “People don’t want an insulted country.”

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport in Iraq. The assassination has raised tensions in the Middle East.

The unrest began in Iraq in October, amid anger over corruption and economic inequality. Over 400 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured during protests.

