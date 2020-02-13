Iraq: Authorities reopen major Baghdad bridge blocked in protests

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iraqi armed forces reopened al-Sinak bridge area in central Baghdad on Wednesday after anti-government protesters were warned to contain the demonstrations within al-Tahrir Square which remain secured by Iraqi armed forces.

Footage shows security forces beginning to clear out a large amount of rubble, rubbish and concrete barries from al-Sinak Bridge which was occupied by anti-government protesters for months. The operation began early Monday morning.

Iraq has been battered by months of unrest over government corruption, high unemployment and external influence in Iraqi politics since last October. Amid massive anti-government protests, Allawi’s predecessor Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned from his post on December 1.

