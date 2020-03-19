Iraq: Baghdad eerily quiet in aerial footage amid coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

One day into Iraq’s country-wide curfew, Baghdad’s streets were mostly empty as residents remained indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as seen in drone footage from Wednesday.

Individual governorates, including Kirkuk, Basra, and Erbil among others, have closed their borders entirely.

All restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and public spaces have been shut down, dissuading residents from going on with social life as usual.

According to the latest numbers, Iraq has 164 cases of coronavirus and 12 fatalities. In response to rising cases and several deaths, the Iraq government ordered a curfew until March 24.

