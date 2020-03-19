-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iraq: Baghdad eerily quiet in aerial footage amid coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
One day into Iraq’s country-wide curfew, Baghdad’s streets were mostly empty as residents remained indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as seen in drone footage from Wednesday.
Individual governorates, including Kirkuk, Basra, and Erbil among others, have closed their borders entirely.
All restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and public spaces have been shut down, dissuading residents from going on with social life as usual.
According to the latest numbers, Iraq has 164 cases of coronavirus and 12 fatalities. In response to rising cases and several deaths, the Iraq government ordered a curfew until March 24.
Video ID: 20200319-018
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly