Iraq: Barzani says Iraq needs US support to fight IS

Mandatory Credit: Rudaw

President of the Iraqi Kurdistan region Nechirvan Barzani said that “Iraq needs the support of the coalition forces to confront the threat of the terrorist Islamic State,” expressing his disapproval of the resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament urging the government to expel foreign troops. Barzani spoke during a press conference in Erbil on Wednesday.

He added saying “we see through the security information that we receive daily that the operations carried out by militant organisations in Iraq are heading towards escalation, and this is a source of concern for the Kurdistan region and Iraq as well.”

“We are against this, and we will make serious effort so that the Kurdistan region and Iraq will not be the scene of the existing conflicts,” Barzani said.

On Sunday, Iraq’s Parliament passed a non-binding resolution asking the government to cancel the request for military assistance from the US-led coalition and other foreign troops on Iraqi territory, in an emergency session held in Baghdad.

The resolution was adopted after a US airstrike on Baghdad killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani as well as Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

