Iraq: Chaos in Baghdad as police fire tear gas at protesters

Chaos erupted in the streets of Baghdad as police fired tear gas on protesters on Sunday.

Footage shows demonstrators running amid tear gas, some injured protesters, as well as armed police officers.

Thousands were marching through central Baghdad on Sunday to protest against the government following Saturday’s violent crackdown on demonstrations, during which Iraqi authorities raided key protest sites in several cities including Baghdad and Basra, deploying live ammunition and tear gas and setting fire to protesters’ tents.

The unrest began in Iraq in October, amid anger over corruption and economic inequality. Over 400 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured forcing Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign from the post on December 1.

