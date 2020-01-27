-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iraq: Chaos in Baghdad as police fire tear gas at protesters
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Chaos erupted in the streets of Baghdad as police fired tear gas on protesters on Sunday.
Footage shows demonstrators running amid tear gas, some injured protesters, as well as armed police officers.
Thousands were marching through central Baghdad on Sunday to protest against the government following Saturday’s violent crackdown on demonstrations, during which Iraqi authorities raided key protest sites in several cities including Baghdad and Basra, deploying live ammunition and tear gas and setting fire to protesters’ tents.
The unrest began in Iraq in October, amid anger over corruption and economic inequality. Over 400 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured forcing Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign from the post on December 1.
Video ID: 20200126-040
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200126-040
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly