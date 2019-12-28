Iraq crisis: Top Shia leader to avoid politics

The Iraqi city of Najaf is home to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shia religious authority in the nation.

Since anti-government protests began in October, he has delivered sharp criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis during his weekly Friday sermons.

But this week, he decided to no longer get involved in Iraqi politics.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Najaf.

