Iraq economic crisis: ‘Everyone is suffering’

Many of Iraq’s protesters have been driven by worries about the economy and high unemployment levels.

But months of demonstrations, along with a weak government, have pushed an already struggling economy to the brink.

On top of that, there is a threat of direct US sanctions if American forces are ordered out of Iraq.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iraq