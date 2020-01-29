Share
0 0 0 0

Iraq economic crisis: ‘Everyone is suffering’

2 hours ago

Many of Iraq’s protesters have been driven by worries about the economy and high unemployment levels.
But months of demonstrations, along with a weak government, have pushed an already struggling economy to the brink.
On top of that, there is a threat of direct US sanctions if American forces are ordered out of Iraq.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iraq

Leave a Comment