Iraq extends ban on Iran arrivals amid coronavirus fears
Iraq is setting up quarantine areas aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus from across the border with Iran.
Neighbouring Iran has reported its sixth death from the disease.
There are fears that hundreds of thousands of Iranian visitors to holy sites in Iraq could spread the virus.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson reports from the Iraqi capital Baghdad.
