Iraq forces continue fight against ISIL without US air support

The recent crisis between Washington and Tehran could have a long-term impact on neighbouring Iraq, where efforts to root out remaining ISIL fighters are ongoing.

Iraqi security forces are continuing the fight on their own, without valuable air support.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Nineveh province, where she met with SWAT team members who have been searching for ISIL fighters in Mosul.

